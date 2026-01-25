403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Strike on Pacific Drug Vessel Kills Two
(MENAFN) US military forces executed another deadly operation against a suspected narcotics vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, resulting in two fatalities, US Southern Command confirmed.
The assault represents the first documented attack on alleged trafficking craft since American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Since September's launch of Operation Southern Spear, at least 117 individuals have perished in strikes targeting suspected drug-running vessels during the US offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned Washington for conducting extrajudicial executions, cautioning that these operations violate international legal frameworks and destabilize the region.
"On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," US Southern Command posted on X.
The command stated the craft was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations" and that one person survived the strike. SOUTHCOM reported it alerted the Coast Guard to initiate search and rescue efforts for the remaining individual.
Accompanying the announcement was low-resolution monochrome aerial video apparently depicting a watercraft in motion before erupting into flames.
Friday's operation brings the total to 36 documented strikes against purported smuggling boats in South American maritime zones since early September, based on numerous media accounts and White House declarations. Most incidents have transpired in the Caribbean Sea.
The previous recorded attacks occurred in late December, when military officials reported striking five alleged drug-transport vessels across two days, killing eight people total while others leapt into the ocean. The Coast Guard terminated its search operation days afterward.
Trump has consistently maintained that American strikes against suspected traffickers are delivering substantial results by disrupting narcotics supply chains throughout the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
His administration has released no public verification of narcotic substances aboard targeted vessels or documented connections to drug cartels.
Multiple Latin American and European nations have challenged the lawfulness of deploying lethal measures in international maritime territory. China and Iran have criticized the campaign as unilateral action that undermines stability.
The assault represents the first documented attack on alleged trafficking craft since American troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. Since September's launch of Operation Southern Spear, at least 117 individuals have perished in strikes targeting suspected drug-running vessels during the US offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned Washington for conducting extrajudicial executions, cautioning that these operations violate international legal frameworks and destabilize the region.
"On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," US Southern Command posted on X.
The command stated the craft was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations" and that one person survived the strike. SOUTHCOM reported it alerted the Coast Guard to initiate search and rescue efforts for the remaining individual.
Accompanying the announcement was low-resolution monochrome aerial video apparently depicting a watercraft in motion before erupting into flames.
Friday's operation brings the total to 36 documented strikes against purported smuggling boats in South American maritime zones since early September, based on numerous media accounts and White House declarations. Most incidents have transpired in the Caribbean Sea.
The previous recorded attacks occurred in late December, when military officials reported striking five alleged drug-transport vessels across two days, killing eight people total while others leapt into the ocean. The Coast Guard terminated its search operation days afterward.
Trump has consistently maintained that American strikes against suspected traffickers are delivering substantial results by disrupting narcotics supply chains throughout the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.
His administration has released no public verification of narcotic substances aboard targeted vessels or documented connections to drug cartels.
Multiple Latin American and European nations have challenged the lawfulness of deploying lethal measures in international maritime territory. China and Iran have criticized the campaign as unilateral action that undermines stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment