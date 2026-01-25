403
Libyan PM says oil output reached its highest in twelve years in 2025
(MENAFN) Libya’s oil sector recorded a major milestone in 2025, with crude production hitting its highest level in 12 years at 1.37 million barrels per day, according to official statements.
Addressing attendees at the opening of the Libya Energy and Economy Summit (LEES) 2026 in Tripoli, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said the increase followed the start of production at several oil fields nationwide over the past year. These included Iravn, Mutahandush, al-Khayr, Hamada 47, and Sinawan, reflecting broader efforts to revive the country’s energy output.
He also highlighted a significant step taken in 2025 with the launch of Libya’s first oil and natural gas exploration licensing round in 17 years. The tender reportedly drew strong interest from international energy firms, with the results expected to be announced during the second week of February.
Looking ahead, Dbeibah pointed to a number of major agreements anticipated during the summit, including deals to advance the development of two offshore natural gas fields. “The agreements between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and France’s TotalEnergies, and the US-based ConocoPhillips will be amended. The agreement will run for 25 years and include investments exceeding $20 billion,” he noted.
He added that further amendments would be introduced to existing arrangements linking the NOC with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, reinforcing long-term cooperation in the sector.
Additional announcements at the summit are expected to include a memorandum of understanding with US energy company Chevron, covering exploration, field development, and production prospects. A separate cooperation agreement with Egypt is also set to be signed, focusing on exploration, production, and related logistics services.
Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is among the world’s top holders of proven oil reserves, estimated at 48.4 billion barrels, according to industry data. Proven natural gas reserves are put at roughly 1.5 trillion cubic meters.
Beyond hydrocarbons, Libya’s vast territory and high levels of solar exposure give it substantial potential in renewable energy. In recent years, national efforts have centered on stabilizing oil and gas output, modernizing energy infrastructure, and gradually integrating renewable sources into the country’s overall energy mix.
