Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' Shooting Wrapped Up

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, on Sunday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

For the unaware, the makers have already announced that the film is to hit screens on May 14 this year.

Actor Tovino Thomas, took to his X timeline to share a video clip released by the makers that showed the entire unit form the words "Pack Up" and wrote, "#Athiradi pack up!! See you in theatres!"

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan's character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film's co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.