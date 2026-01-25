ICC Warns Pakistan Of Massive Sanctions If They Withdraw From T20 WC: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of serious sanctions if they were to withdraw from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh after their ouster from the tournament for their refusal to play their matches in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

After Bangladesh's exit, Naqvi accused the ICC of "double standards" favouring India and termed what happened to Bangladesh "an injustice". He also said that a final decision on their T20 World Cup participation would be made after talking to Pakistan's government.

"Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder, and this injustice should not happen,” Naqvi told reporters on Saturday.

"Our stance (on World Cup participation) will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," he added.

According to a report in The Indian Express, if Pakistan were to withdraw from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC could impose sanctions, which include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

"If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” an ICC source was quoted as saying in the report.

Pakistan play all their games in Sri Lanka for this event (which already was a co-hosted event) and are scheduled to play the opening game of the tournament, against the Netherlands on February 7. They are scheduled to play India on February 15 in Colombo in their group stage clash.