Carnegie Mellon Qatar Celebrates Largest Early Decision Cohort In Campus History

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, has announced the admission of 39 students to the Class of 2030 through its Early Decision application round. This admitted group marks the largest Early Decision cohort in the history of the campus.

Speaking at a celebration dinner to welcome the new students, Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, addressed the Class of 2030, emphasizing the significance of their achievement and the journey ahead.

“Students, this campus is about to become an integral part of your life over the next four years,” said Trick.“You will develop and thrive within these walls; consider this your second home.”

The Early Decision admitted class is a diverse group, representing 16 nations and coming from 27 high schools. Of the 39 admitted students, 21 are female, and the cohort includes four international students.

The Early Decision application is an option for students who have identified CMU-Q as their first choice for university. These students will officially begin their undergraduate studies in August.

“A university education is about more than academics: it is a time for you to develop your skills and passions,” Dean Trick told the students.

“Over the next four years, you are on a path of self-discovery. Try new things, learn new skills, and discover how you can change your world.”