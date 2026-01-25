403
Trump’s NATO Comments “Disrespectful,” Norwegian PM Says
(MENAFN) Norway's leader has condemned recent comments from the United States president regarding alliance forces in Afghanistan, calling the statements an affront to fallen soldiers and their loved ones.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store publicly rebuked Donald Trump on Saturday following the U.S. president's characterization of NATO's military involvement in the Afghan conflict.
"The fallen, their families, and those who served in Afghanistan deserve to be spoken of with truth and respect. The statement by the US president is disrespectful. I fully understand why both veterans and next of kin are reacting so strongly to this," Store wrote on Facebook.
The Norwegian premier emphasized that military personnel who deployed to Afghanistan are owed dignity and honor for their service.
Store's rebuke follows Thursday remarks by Trump suggesting NATO forces remained "a little off the front lines" throughout the two-decade war in Afghanistan.
The American president's assertions have triggered widespread backlash across the Atlantic alliance. Leadership in Poland, Italy, and the UK have denounced the characterization, with officials in those nations describing Trump's words as "unacceptable" and "insulting and frankly appalling."
