Greenland’s capital gets struck with power outrage
(MENAFN) Greenland’s capital experienced a large-scale electricity outage late Saturday after severe weather reportedly led to an accident affecting key infrastructure, according to reports.
Much of Nuuk lost power at once, with disruptions also affecting police emergency phone lines and the city’s water supply, as stated by reports.
In a public statement, the utility operator explained the cause of the failure, saying: "There are strong winds in Buksefjorden (power plant), which have caused a line fault on our transmission line. The fault is not located in the fjord crossing. We are working to restore power to the city."
Reports indicated that emergency response services were activated to manage the situation and address any resulting complications.
The incident occurred only days after authorities issued new emergency preparedness guidance, at a time when Greenland has drawn heightened international attention amid recent takeover-related remarks by US President Donald Trump.
