MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard is“more ready than ever, finger on the trigger,” its commander said Saturday, as US warships headed toward the Middle East.

Nournews, a news outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that the commander, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, warned the United States and Israel“to avoid any miscalculation.”

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” report quoted general as saying.

Tension remains high between Iran and the US in the wake of a bloody unrest that began on December 28, triggered by the collapse of Iran's currency, the rial, and swept the country for about two weeks.

Trump's warnings

On Thursday President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One that the US was moving warships toward Iran“just in case” he wants to take action.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it,” Trump said.

A US Navy official said that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships travelling with it were in the Indian Ocean.

“They should have made a deal before we hit them,” Trump said.

