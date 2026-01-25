Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs Over China Deal

Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs Over China Deal


2026-01-25 02:03:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Washington- President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada if America's northern neighbour went ahead with its trade deal with China.


ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said in a social media post that if Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney“thinks he is going to make Canada a Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”

While Trump has waged a trade war over the past year, Canada this month negotiated a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in return for lower import taxes on Canadian farm products.

Trump initially had said that agreement was what Carney“should be doing and it's a good thing for him to sign a trade deal.”

Carney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MENAFN25012026000215011059ID1110646196



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search