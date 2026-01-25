403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over Sixty Dead as Severe Weather Batters Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall and blizzard conditions across multiple Afghanistan provinces claimed 61 lives and left over 100 injured, authorities announced Saturday.
Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf Hamad, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), confirmed heavy snow has severed access to mountainous regions.
"Over the past three days, at least 61 people have been killed and 110 injured," Hamad stated in a video message shared on the US social media platform X.
The spokesperson identified several hard-hit provinces—Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Ghazni, and Nuristan—where extreme snowfall and precipitation have wreaked havoc.
Mountain roadways remain impassable, though officials are mobilizing to clear pathways and deliver urgent assistance to stranded populations.
Hamad reported 458 residences sustained total or significant destruction, forcing 360 families from their homes.
The Salang Highway—a critical transport corridor linking Afghanistan's northern territories to Kabul and southern districts—stays shuttered, officials confirmed.
The disaster management spokesman cautioned Afghan residents against nonessential journeys through storm-affected zones and advised extreme vigilance on obstructed or perilous routes.
Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf Hamad, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), confirmed heavy snow has severed access to mountainous regions.
"Over the past three days, at least 61 people have been killed and 110 injured," Hamad stated in a video message shared on the US social media platform X.
The spokesperson identified several hard-hit provinces—Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Ghazni, and Nuristan—where extreme snowfall and precipitation have wreaked havoc.
Mountain roadways remain impassable, though officials are mobilizing to clear pathways and deliver urgent assistance to stranded populations.
Hamad reported 458 residences sustained total or significant destruction, forcing 360 families from their homes.
The Salang Highway—a critical transport corridor linking Afghanistan's northern territories to Kabul and southern districts—stays shuttered, officials confirmed.
The disaster management spokesman cautioned Afghan residents against nonessential journeys through storm-affected zones and advised extreme vigilance on obstructed or perilous routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment