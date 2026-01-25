Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over Sixty Dead as Severe Weather Batters Afghanistan


2026-01-25 02:02:03
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall and blizzard conditions across multiple Afghanistan provinces claimed 61 lives and left over 100 injured, authorities announced Saturday.

Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf Hamad, spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), confirmed heavy snow has severed access to mountainous regions.

"Over the past three days, at least 61 people have been killed and 110 injured," Hamad stated in a video message shared on the US social media platform X.

The spokesperson identified several hard-hit provinces—Kabul, Parwan, Panjshir, Ghazni, and Nuristan—where extreme snowfall and precipitation have wreaked havoc.

Mountain roadways remain impassable, though officials are mobilizing to clear pathways and deliver urgent assistance to stranded populations.

Hamad reported 458 residences sustained total or significant destruction, forcing 360 families from their homes.

The Salang Highway—a critical transport corridor linking Afghanistan's northern territories to Kabul and southern districts—stays shuttered, officials confirmed.

The disaster management spokesman cautioned Afghan residents against nonessential journeys through storm-affected zones and advised extreme vigilance on obstructed or perilous routes.

