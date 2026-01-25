Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Coastal Andhra And Rayalaseema, Showers Likely To Intensify

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Coastal Andhra And Rayalaseema, Showers Likely To Intensify


2026-01-25 02:00:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The weather department has made another key announcement for the people of AP, who have been struggling with extreme cold for the past few days. It's reported that there's a chance of rain on Sunday.

 

The weather department clarified that conditions in Andhra Pradesh are changing due to easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. These winds could bring rain to parts of the state.

According to the weather department, scattered showers may occur in South Coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Coastal areas might see cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain.

Officials warn of possible morning fog in North Coastal districts. They advise motorists to be cautious, as the fog could increase the risk of road accidents.

Temperatures across the state are expected to drop by 2 to 3 degrees, likely increasing the cold's intensity. The minimum temperature in Alluri district has already hit 6.3°C.

A Skymet report raises concerns about this year's rainfall. Weak La Niña conditions are expected to neutralize, shifting towards El Niño, which could reduce southwest monsoon rainfall.

MENAFN25012026007385015968ID1110646179



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search