5 Simple Ways To Increase Good Cholesterol (HDL) And Improve Heart Health

Good cholesterol, or HDL cholesterol, plays a key role in protecting your heart. Here are some tips to increase your good cholesterol or HDL cholesterol.

Good cholesterol, or HDL, is vital for heart protection. With heart disease rising sharply among Indians, it's key to know how to improve HDL levels. Some lifestyle changes can help.Quitting smoking helps boost good cholesterol. Smoking can raise bad cholesterol and triglycerides, leading to plaque buildup in arteries. Stopping smoking greatly cuts heart risks.Veggies, proteins, and healthy fats boost good cholesterol. Cut processed foods. Fruits are great as their soluble fiber and antioxidants reduce bad LDL and increase good HDL.Exercise briskly for at least 30 minutes daily. Activities like walking, yoga, and meditation can boost good cholesterol and heart health. Experts suggest 150 mins of aerobic activity weekly.Health experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (brisk walking, cycling, swimming) per week to improve lipid profile and heart health.For heart health, include foods rich in good fats in your diet, like oats, nuts such as almonds and walnuts, chia and flax seeds, avocados, and fatty fish.Controlling carbohydrates is another key point. Reducing refined carbs and using dairy products in moderation can help your body manage cholesterol levels.