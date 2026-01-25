403
Greenland Capital Faces Massive Blackout
(MENAFN) Greenland's capital experienced a massive blackout late Saturday following severe wind conditions that triggered an undisclosed infrastructure failure.
Nuuk residents lost electricity across the entire city, with police emergency communications systems and municipal water services among the affected utilities, Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.
Utility operator Nukissiorfiit released a statement explaining: "There are strong winds in Buksefjorden (power plant), which have caused a line fault on our transmission line. The fault is not located in the fjord crossing. We are working to restore power to the city."
Emergency response teams were deployed to address any complications arising from the crisis.
The blackout occurred just days after officials distributed emergency readiness protocols, as the territory faces heightened international scrutiny amid US President Donald Trump's acquisition overtures.
