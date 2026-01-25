Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Greenland Capital Faces Massive Blackout

Greenland Capital Faces Massive Blackout


2026-01-25 01:58:05
(MENAFN) Greenland's capital experienced a massive blackout late Saturday following severe wind conditions that triggered an undisclosed infrastructure failure.

Nuuk residents lost electricity across the entire city, with police emergency communications systems and municipal water services among the affected utilities, Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.

Utility operator Nukissiorfiit released a statement explaining: "There are strong winds in Buksefjorden (power plant), which have caused a line fault on our transmission line. The fault is not located in the fjord crossing. We are working to restore power to the city."

Emergency response teams were deployed to address any complications arising from the crisis.

The blackout occurred just days after officials distributed emergency readiness protocols, as the territory faces heightened international scrutiny amid US President Donald Trump's acquisition overtures.

MENAFN25012026000045017169ID1110646165



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search