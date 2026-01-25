403
Iraq urges European countries to repatriate, prosecute ISIS nationals
(MENAFN) Iraq on Friday called on European countries to repatriate their nationals connected to the ISIS (Daesh) terror group and ensure they face legal prosecution, emphasizing shared international responsibility in addressing the remnants of the organization, according to official statements.
The appeal came during a phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron. The conversation also covered bilateral relations and regional developments, including the temporary transfer of several foreign nationals linked to ISIS from detention facilities run by the YPG/SDF to Iraqi prisons.
Al-Sudani stressed that countries, particularly EU member states, must take responsibility by receiving their citizens, ensuring their prosecution, and guaranteeing that justice is served fairly.
Macron praised Iraq’s role in managing regional crises and contributing to stability, reaffirming France’s support for sustainable security solutions. He also confirmed France’s commitment to providing technical and financial assistance to address the situation of detained ISIS members.
The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced Thursday that it plans to initiate legal proceedings against ISIS detainees transferred from Syria.
The statements followed a US Central Command (CENTCOM) announcement that US forces launched a mission on Tuesday to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure secure detention. The operation began with 150 fighters moved from a facility in Hasakah province to a secure Iraqi location, with plans for up to 7,000 detainees to be relocated to Iraqi-controlled facilities.
