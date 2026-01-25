403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrating the Spirit of the Republic with Special Brunches Across North India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Republic Day begins the same way in homes across the country - with families watching the parade unfold. As the tableaux roll by, carrying stories from every nook and corner of India, there’s a quiet reminder of how a vast, diverse nation comes together in one shared moment. It’s a day shaped by familiar rituals, shared pride, and the simple feeling of belonging.
Like most Indian celebrations, it naturally leads to the table as in India, every moment of pride is also a moment of gathering - around food, around conversations, around flavours that feel festive and familiar. This year, across North India, hotels and resorts are marking the occasion with thoughtfully curated brunches, festive dining experiences and immersive getaways that celebrate flavour, togetherness and the spirit of the Republic.
Here is a curated round-up of Republic Day celebrations to look forward to this season.
1.Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace, New Delhi Presents a Thoughtfully Curated Republic Day Brunch
The Capital’s iconic all-day dining destination, Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace, New Delhi presents a thoughtfully curated Republic Day Brunch to celebrate the spirit of the nation on Monday, 26th January 2026.
Set against sweeping views of the hotel’s lush green lawns, the special brunch brings together comforting Indian favourites and well-loved global classics, thoughtfully designed to appeal to both traditional and contemporary palates. Subtle tricolour-inspired accents across the space and interactive live stations lend the afternoon a festive yet unhurried charm.
The experience is crafted for families, friends and discerning diners as an invitation to slow down, savour a generous spread, and come together over flavours that reflect India’s rich culinary heritage and evolving food culture.
●Date: Monday, 26th January 2026
●Time: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm
●Venue: Capital Kitchen, Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi – 110021
●Price: INR 4,500 plus taxes
For reservations and enquiries, please contact +91 93558 05503.
2.Vista at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR Curates a Republic Day Brunch Experience
Vista, the signature all-day dining restaurant at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR, presents a specially curated Republic Day Brunch on Monday, 26th January 2026.
Against the tranquil surroundings of Aravallis, the Republic Day brunch unfolds as a refined spread of comforting Indian favourites and well-loved classics, thoughtfully designed for both traditional and contemporary palates. Festive accents and a sunlit ambience create a relaxed setting for an afternoon of flavour, conversation and celebration.
●Date: Monday, 26th January 2026
●Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
●Venue: Vista, Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR
●Price: INR 2,600 plus taxes per person
3.A Patriotic Weekend of Leisure, Reflection, and Celebration: Republic Day Celebration at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida invites guests to mark the spirit of the nation with a thoughtfully curated Republic Day Celebration, blending quiet patriotism with relaxed luxury amidst expansive greens and serene surroundings.
Designed as a short festive escape, the experience offers guests the opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate India’s Republic Day in an atmosphere that is both dignified and indulgent. Set against the resort’s lush landscape, the celebration brings together comfort, tradition, and togetherness, making it ideal for couples and families seeking a meaningful long weekend getaway.
At the heart of the experience is a flag hoisting ceremony on 26th January, creating a moment of collective pride and reflection, complemented by warm hospitality, curated dining, and leisurely moments across the resort. From welcome drinks and evening tea to a specially prepared dinner and breakfast spreads, every element is designed to ensure an unhurried, memorable stay.
The Republic Day Celebration reflects Jaypee Hotels commitment to creating experiences that go beyond accommodation, offering guests moments that feel rooted, relevant, and restorative.
●Experience: Republic Day Celebration
●Venue: Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
●Stay Period: 24th to 26th January 2026
Package Highlights:
●1 Night / 2 Days stay starting from INR 15,000 MAP (plus taxes) for a couple
●Welcome drink on arrival
●Accommodation on double occupancy
●Evening tea/coffee
●Dinner for a couple (fixed menu/buffet)
●Breakfast for a couple on the following day
●Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony on 26th January at 10:15 a.m.
●15% discount on spa and food & soft beverages
●Golf view room available at an additional INR 1,000 + taxes
4.This Republic Day, Take the Scenic Route to Stillness at Aahana Resort
This Republic Day, step away from the rush of the city and into the quiet rhythms of nature at Aahana Resort, where the forests of Jim Corbett set the backdrop for a slow, meaningful escape. Designed around togetherness, gentle exploration, and moments of pause, the getaway unfolds through unhurried days filled with gentle discovery.
Days can be spent exploring the landscape with forest safaris, scenic mountain drives and riverside picnics, or embracing stillness through spa therapies, forest bathing and guided birdwatching walks. Evenings unfold through local Kumaoni flavours with a cultural hi-tea featuring regional delicacies, folk performances, pottery sessions and interactive games. As the sun sets, the resort transforms into a space for quiet celebration with live music, soulful ghazal evenings and cosy bonfires by the poolside.
A simple flag hoisting ceremony and relaxed breakfast under the winter sun add a meaningful Republic Day touch to the experience. With open lawns, pickleball and a dedicated kids’ zone, Aahana makes space for families, couples and solo travellers alike, offering an escape that’s less about schedules and more about meaningful time together.
Like most Indian celebrations, it naturally leads to the table as in India, every moment of pride is also a moment of gathering - around food, around conversations, around flavours that feel festive and familiar. This year, across North India, hotels and resorts are marking the occasion with thoughtfully curated brunches, festive dining experiences and immersive getaways that celebrate flavour, togetherness and the spirit of the Republic.
Here is a curated round-up of Republic Day celebrations to look forward to this season.
1.Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace, New Delhi Presents a Thoughtfully Curated Republic Day Brunch
The Capital’s iconic all-day dining destination, Capital Kitchen at Taj Palace, New Delhi presents a thoughtfully curated Republic Day Brunch to celebrate the spirit of the nation on Monday, 26th January 2026.
Set against sweeping views of the hotel’s lush green lawns, the special brunch brings together comforting Indian favourites and well-loved global classics, thoughtfully designed to appeal to both traditional and contemporary palates. Subtle tricolour-inspired accents across the space and interactive live stations lend the afternoon a festive yet unhurried charm.
The experience is crafted for families, friends and discerning diners as an invitation to slow down, savour a generous spread, and come together over flavours that reflect India’s rich culinary heritage and evolving food culture.
●Date: Monday, 26th January 2026
●Time: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm
●Venue: Capital Kitchen, Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi – 110021
●Price: INR 4,500 plus taxes
For reservations and enquiries, please contact +91 93558 05503.
2.Vista at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR Curates a Republic Day Brunch Experience
Vista, the signature all-day dining restaurant at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR, presents a specially curated Republic Day Brunch on Monday, 26th January 2026.
Against the tranquil surroundings of Aravallis, the Republic Day brunch unfolds as a refined spread of comforting Indian favourites and well-loved classics, thoughtfully designed for both traditional and contemporary palates. Festive accents and a sunlit ambience create a relaxed setting for an afternoon of flavour, conversation and celebration.
●Date: Monday, 26th January 2026
●Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
●Venue: Vista, Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi-NCR
●Price: INR 2,600 plus taxes per person
3.A Patriotic Weekend of Leisure, Reflection, and Celebration: Republic Day Celebration at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida invites guests to mark the spirit of the nation with a thoughtfully curated Republic Day Celebration, blending quiet patriotism with relaxed luxury amidst expansive greens and serene surroundings.
Designed as a short festive escape, the experience offers guests the opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate India’s Republic Day in an atmosphere that is both dignified and indulgent. Set against the resort’s lush landscape, the celebration brings together comfort, tradition, and togetherness, making it ideal for couples and families seeking a meaningful long weekend getaway.
At the heart of the experience is a flag hoisting ceremony on 26th January, creating a moment of collective pride and reflection, complemented by warm hospitality, curated dining, and leisurely moments across the resort. From welcome drinks and evening tea to a specially prepared dinner and breakfast spreads, every element is designed to ensure an unhurried, memorable stay.
The Republic Day Celebration reflects Jaypee Hotels commitment to creating experiences that go beyond accommodation, offering guests moments that feel rooted, relevant, and restorative.
●Experience: Republic Day Celebration
●Venue: Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida
●Stay Period: 24th to 26th January 2026
Package Highlights:
●1 Night / 2 Days stay starting from INR 15,000 MAP (plus taxes) for a couple
●Welcome drink on arrival
●Accommodation on double occupancy
●Evening tea/coffee
●Dinner for a couple (fixed menu/buffet)
●Breakfast for a couple on the following day
●Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony on 26th January at 10:15 a.m.
●15% discount on spa and food & soft beverages
●Golf view room available at an additional INR 1,000 + taxes
4.This Republic Day, Take the Scenic Route to Stillness at Aahana Resort
This Republic Day, step away from the rush of the city and into the quiet rhythms of nature at Aahana Resort, where the forests of Jim Corbett set the backdrop for a slow, meaningful escape. Designed around togetherness, gentle exploration, and moments of pause, the getaway unfolds through unhurried days filled with gentle discovery.
Days can be spent exploring the landscape with forest safaris, scenic mountain drives and riverside picnics, or embracing stillness through spa therapies, forest bathing and guided birdwatching walks. Evenings unfold through local Kumaoni flavours with a cultural hi-tea featuring regional delicacies, folk performances, pottery sessions and interactive games. As the sun sets, the resort transforms into a space for quiet celebration with live music, soulful ghazal evenings and cosy bonfires by the poolside.
A simple flag hoisting ceremony and relaxed breakfast under the winter sun add a meaningful Republic Day touch to the experience. With open lawns, pickleball and a dedicated kids’ zone, Aahana makes space for families, couples and solo travellers alike, offering an escape that’s less about schedules and more about meaningful time together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment