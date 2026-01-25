Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Reaches India For 77Th Republic Day


2026-01-25 01:12:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on a state visit ahead of India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. Along with European Council President Antonio Costa, she will attend as Chief Guest, reflecting the growing strategic, economic, and diplomatic partnership between India and the European Union.

MENAFN25012026007385015968ID1110646066



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search