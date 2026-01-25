EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Reaches India For 77Th Republic Day

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on a state visit ahead of India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. Along with European Council President Antonio Costa, she will attend as Chief Guest, reflecting the growing strategic, economic, and diplomatic partnership between India and the European Union.

