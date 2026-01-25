Chiranjeevi's Daily Expenses Revealed: Megastar's Lifestyle Will Surprise You

Born into a middle-class family, Chiranjeevi rose to become Tollywood's Megastar. Known for secret charity and massive wealth, fans are curious to know how much the superstar spends daily.

Chiranjeevi made it big in the film industry with no connections. He became a Megastar in Tollywood purely on his talent. Since he started from the bottom, he gets it.

Chiranjeevi earned thousands of crores but never forgot his roots. People guess his daily spend is a lakh or two, but it's at least 25 lakhs-not on himself, but on helping others.

Dr. Sampath, a fan for 30 years, said Chiranjeevi never brags about his charity. His daily spend is at least 25 lakhs on medical aid, education, and fees for others. That's him.

After 45 years, Chiranjeevi, at 70, still has the same energy. His dance moves in a recent film wowed fans. He's fitter than many young heroes and scored a blockbuster hit.

Riding high on his recent hit, Chiranjeevi has more movies lined up. 'Vishwambhara' is next, followed by a film with director Bobby. He's also considering other scripts.