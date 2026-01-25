How 'Chhus Bae Matric Pass Hassa' Became Kashmir's Anthem Against Marks Mania

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

I can still hear it, faintly at first, as my father tuned the old radio in our living room.

Subhan Showqeen's voice cut through the static and into our lives.

Chhus Bae Matric Pass Hassa was playing, and suddenly the entire neighbourhood seemed to hum the same tune.

The song became our shared language, a way of laughing at a social obsession that defined the valley's standards of academic success.

Households, street corners, and small gatherings all hummed those notes, mocking the pride of those who held their matriculation certificate as a crown.

It was playful, sharp, and impossible to ignore.

Back then, radio was our window to the world. It offered information, entertainment, and even a subtle way to challenge social norms.

When this song played, it tore apart the castles of pride built by matric passouts and their relatives. It reminded everyone that a certificate alone did not define a person.

Even decades later, as digital media floods every corner of our lives, the song refuses to fade.

YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram echo its tune, and even the younger generation finds something captivating in it.

The humour, the satire, and the sharp critique of social pretensions have survived the passage of time.

In the 1970s and 1980s, passing the matriculation examination was rare in the valley. Opportunities for study were scarce, especially in rural areas where children worked on farms, wove carpets, or helped with household chores.

Only a few pursued academics seriously. And clearing the exam was a milestone. But those who did were skilled, competent, and capable of handling tasks from running government offices to teaching entire classes.

Our teachers, many of them matric passouts, carried knowledge and skill that went far beyond what the papers could measure.

Passing matric carried authority, respect, and a promise of achievement.

Marks and percentages were never part of the equation. A student either passed or failed. Failures were encouraged and guided to try again, rather than mocked or humiliated.

There was no unhealthy comparison between students, no glorification of one at the expense of others. Success was celebrated, but never weaponized to make others feel small.

Today, the obsession with percentages dominates every debate and discussion. Parents, teachers, and social media combine to turn marks into trophies and children into competitors.

Viral posts about top scorers, including the recent example of Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary's class 10 results, stir admiration for a few while silently discouraging many others.

The obsession with numerical success has created anxiety, stress, and a false yardstick for worth.