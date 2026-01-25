Uttar Pradesh Binds India Across All Directions: LG
Extending greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the state's freedom fighters, revolutionaries, and eminent personalities, recalling their pivotal role in shaping modern India.
He said literary figures have identified ancient Uttar Pradesh as India's heartland and the cradle of major scriptures, including the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Puranas. To him, he said, Uttar Pradesh represents a wellspring that has nurtured the country's cultural consciousness over centuries.
“Words fall short in capturing Uttar Pradesh's richness. It must be felt and lived to be fully appreciated,” Sinha said.
Referring to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, the Lieutenant Governor said the region stands as a sacred junction with millennia of history and serves as a spiritual centre offering timeless wisdom to humanity. He added that its cultural and literary heritage continues to stir global consciousness.
