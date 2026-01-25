403
Bushfire Encircles Australian Towns Leaving Hundreds Trapped
(MENAFN) Residents in small communities southwest of Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria have been warned it is too late to evacuate as a nearby bushfire threatens lives and homes.
An emergency alert issued Sunday morning stated that the uncontrolled blaze could strike the town of Gellibrand, 150 kilometers southwest of Melbourne, at any time.
The warning indicated that residents of Gellibrand and the adjacent town of Carlisle River, which have a combined population of approximately 400 people, need to act immediately to survive.
"If you have not left, the safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately," it said.
The blaze has been burning since January 10 and was considered under control, but breached containment lines on Saturday as maximum temperatures across the state exceeded 35 degrees Celsius.
Chris Hardman, Victoria's Chief Fire Officer, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation television on Sunday morning that the fire was "right on the edge" of Gellibrand.
Smoke from the fire spread to Melbourne on Saturday night, prompting air quality warnings.
Victoria's Environment Protection Authority rated the air quality in Melbourne's central business district as very poor on Sunday morning, and said it would remain poor or very poor through the day.
Authorities said that the smoke could aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.
