Putin holds phone talks with Vietnam’s party leader on cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with To Lam, the general secretary of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, during which he congratulated him on his re-election and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, according to official statements.
During the call, both leaders emphasized their intention to continue advancing bilateral relations across multiple areas. “The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to dynamically developing the entire range of relations in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership,” officials said in a statement, adding that the two agreed to stay in close contact through various channels.
The discussion also covered opportunities to further expand collaboration between Russia and Vietnam in political engagement as well as trade, economic, and energy cooperation, according to reports.
Putin additionally conveyed his congratulations to Lam on retaining his position as head of the ruling party following the 14th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, officials said.
