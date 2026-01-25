After Heavy Snowfall, Traffic On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Restored, Flight Operations Normal

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) The authorities said on Sunday that the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in J&K has been restored for traffic, and priority was being given to the stranded vehicles on the highway.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed due to heavy snowfall on the two sides of the Navyug tunnel on January 23.

Airport officials said flight operation has also been resumed at Srinagar International Airport, and except for three flights cancelled due to NOTAM in Delhi, normal operation was resumed at the airport on Sunday.

Traffic department officials said that the Srinagar-Leh highway, the Mughal Road and the roads leading through Sinthan and Razdan Pass were still closed and intending travellers should not undertake the journey on these roads without getting in touch with the traffic department control room.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast light rain and snow at isolated places in the union territory, light to moderate rain/snow at most places, moderate to heavy rain/snow at some places, with thunder/gusty winds at some places, from January 26 to January 27.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farming activities till January 28. Generally, the public in the snowbound higher reaches has been advised not to venture into sloppy and avalanche-prone areas.

Srinagar city had minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 10.2 and Pahalgam minus 6.2 as the minimum temperature. Jammu city had 7.1 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.2, Batote minus 0.1, Banihal minus 2 and Bhaderwah minus 4 as the minimum temperature.

Recent snowfall after a prolonged dry spell has addressed the worries of agriculturists, horticulturists and the general public as heavy fall in the mountains will sustain rivers, streams, springs, wells and lakes during the hot summer months.

Plains of the Valley received this season's first snowfall on January 23.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold, locally called 'Chilla kalan', started on December 21 and will end on January 30.