403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) America's presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced Saturday that three-way negotiations involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine will proceed next week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), a news agency disclosed.
"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff stated in a social platform X posting.
The diplomatic session, conducted Friday and Saturday in the UAE capital, marks the inaugural three-party discussions since the Ukraine crisis erupted in February 2022.
Despite the absence of tangible agreements or collective declarations emerging from the 48-hour sessions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the negotiations as constructive in an X message. Moscow has not provided official commentary regarding the talks' results.
President Donald Trump's special envoy confirmed the breakthrough development as international observers watch closely for signs of potential de-escalation in the prolonged conflict. The continuation of dialogue represents a significant diplomatic development, marking the first time all three parties have sat together at the negotiating table since hostilities began nearly three years ago.
The UAE's role as neutral mediator underscores Abu Dhabi's growing influence in global conflict resolution efforts.
"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff stated in a social platform X posting.
The diplomatic session, conducted Friday and Saturday in the UAE capital, marks the inaugural three-party discussions since the Ukraine crisis erupted in February 2022.
Despite the absence of tangible agreements or collective declarations emerging from the 48-hour sessions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the negotiations as constructive in an X message. Moscow has not provided official commentary regarding the talks' results.
President Donald Trump's special envoy confirmed the breakthrough development as international observers watch closely for signs of potential de-escalation in the prolonged conflict. The continuation of dialogue represents a significant diplomatic development, marking the first time all three parties have sat together at the negotiating table since hostilities began nearly three years ago.
The UAE's role as neutral mediator underscores Abu Dhabi's growing influence in global conflict resolution efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment