Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Abu Dhabi

U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks to Continue in Abu Dhabi


2026-01-25 12:40:24
(MENAFN) America's presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced Saturday that three-way negotiations involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine will proceed next week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), a news agency disclosed.

"On Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting alongside Ukraine and Russia, graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates. Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff stated in a social platform X posting.

The diplomatic session, conducted Friday and Saturday in the UAE capital, marks the inaugural three-party discussions since the Ukraine crisis erupted in February 2022.

Despite the absence of tangible agreements or collective declarations emerging from the 48-hour sessions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the negotiations as constructive in an X message. Moscow has not provided official commentary regarding the talks' results.

President Donald Trump's special envoy confirmed the breakthrough development as international observers watch closely for signs of potential de-escalation in the prolonged conflict. The continuation of dialogue represents a significant diplomatic development, marking the first time all three parties have sat together at the negotiating table since hostilities began nearly three years ago.

The UAE's role as neutral mediator underscores Abu Dhabi's growing influence in global conflict resolution efforts.

MENAFN25012026000045017169ID1110645986



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search