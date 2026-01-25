MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 24, 2026 6:39 am - Island Homes & Renovations Honored with Prestigious Awards, Solidifying Its Status Among Top Bathroom, Kitchen, and Condo Remodeling Companies in Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, FL – January 24, 2026 - Island Homes & Renovations, a trusted leader in residential remodeling and general contracting, has been honored with two prestigious industry recognitions: Best of“Business Rate” 2025 for General Contracting and the Hometown News Readers' Choice Award for Construction & Remodeling Excellence. These awards further solidify the company's reputation as one of the top bathroom remodeling companies, kitchen remodeling companies, condo remodeling contractors, and general contractors serving Vero Beach and surrounding Florida communities.



Island Homes & Renovations provides comprehensive renovation solutions for homeowners seeking expert bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, condo renovations, and full-scale projects as experienced general contractors. These awards reflect the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and an exceptional customer experience from start to finish.



The Best of“Business Rate” 2025 award recognizes businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction within their industry. Meanwhile, the Hometown News Readers' Choice Award is especially meaningful, as it represents direct recognition from local homeowners who trust Island Homes & Renovations for their most important renovation projects. Together, these honors highlight both professional credibility and strong community support.



With a locally operated showroom in Vero Beach, Island Homes & Renovations offers a streamlined remodeling experience that allows clients to select cabinetry, countertops, flooring, and finishes all in one place. The company's skilled designers work closely with homeowners to turn ideas into functional, beautiful spaces tailored to individual lifestyles and property needs. This personalized approach has made the firm a go-to choice for everything from luxury bathrooms and modern kitchens to large-scale condo and home renovations.



Island Homes & Renovations is known for combining creative design with deep knowledge of Florida building standards and local codes. Homeowners value the company's attention to detail, transparent communication, and ability to manage projects efficiently while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship. Whether updating a single room or undertaking a full renovation, clients rely on the team to deliver results that enhance both comfort and property value.



For homeowners looking to upgrade their living spaces with award-winning remodeling and trusted contracting services, Island Homes & Renovations remains a top choice in Vero Beach. Learn more about the company's services and recent honors by visiting Island Homes & Renovations or find the company locally via their Google Business Profile.