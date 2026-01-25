This Republic Day, LUKA Promotes Healthy India With Makhana & Millets

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 24, 2026 7:42 am - This Republic Day, LUKA celebrates India's wellness journey by promoting makhana and millets as clean, nutritious superfoods. Rooted in Indian tradition and modern nutrition, LUKA encourages families to snack smart and build a healthier nation.

New Delhi, India – As the nation comes together to celebrate the spirit of democracy, unity, and progress on Republic Day, LUKA proudly marks the occasion by reaffirming its commitment to building a healthier, stronger, and more resilient India through clean, natural, and nutritious foods. With its premium range of LUKA Makhana and LUKA Organic Millets, the brand is reviving India's ancient superfoods and transforming them into modern, delicious, and lifestyle-friendly formats for today's consumers.

Republic Day represents the foundation of India's values - responsibility, equality, freedom, and collective well-being. In the same spirit, LUKA believes that national strength begins with personal health. As lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, heart ailments, digestive disorders, and nutritional deficiencies continue to rise across India, there is a growing need to return to wholesome, natural diets rooted in Indian tradition. LUKA's mission is to make this transition not only possible but aspirational - replacing processed foods and junk snacks with nutrient-rich, clean, and flavourful alternatives that support long-term wellness.

India has always been the global home of superfoods. Long before the rise of packaged nutrition products, our kitchens were powered by millets, makhana, lentils, seasonal vegetables, and natural spices. However, over time, refined carbohydrates, sugar-laden snacks, and ultra-processed foods displaced these nutritious staples, contributing to declining diet quality and chronic health concerns. LUKA is leading the modern revival of India's original grains by combining traditional food wisdom, modern nutrition science, and premium product innovation - delivering foods that align with both heritage and contemporary lifestyles.

“At LUKA, we see Republic Day not just as a national celebration but as a reminder of our responsibility towards our bodies, our families, and our future generations,” said a company spokesperson.“A strong India is built on healthy citizens. Through LUKA Makhana and LUKA Organic Millets, we aim to make clean eating mainstream - without sacrificing taste, convenience, or joy. This Republic Day, we invite every Indian household to celebrate freedom through smarter food choices.”

Powering Modern Lifestyles with Ancient Nutrition

LUKA Makhana and LUKA Organic Millets are naturally rich in plant protein, dietary fiber, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, iron, and essential micronutrients. These foods are scientifically recognized for supporting digestion, immunity, heart health, blood sugar balance, sustained energy, and weight management - making them ideal for people across all age groups, from growing children and working professionals to senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts.

LUKA's makhana snacks are roasted, lightly seasoned, and free from artificial preservatives, MSG, and trans fats - offering a guilt-free alternative to fried chips and sugary snacks. Meanwhile, LUKA Organic Millets are carefully sourced from trusted farms, hygienically processed, and transformed into flavour-rich, easy-to-cook formats inspired by India's regional cuisines - allowing families to enjoy wholesome meals in minutes.

Together, these products bridge the gap between nutrition and indulgence - proving that healthy eating does not need to feel restrictive or boring. Instead, LUKA positions wellness as a lifestyle aspiration - one that feels joyful, flavourful, and deeply Indian.

Celebrating India's Culinary Diversity Through Regional Flavours

LUKA's millet portfolio reflects India's rich culinary heritage by offering flavour profiles inspired by traditional regional cuisines. From South Indian Curry Leaf and Punjabi Tandoori to Kashmiri Kahwa and Rajasthani Mirchi, each variant delivers authentic taste while preserving nutritional integrity. These formats resonate strongly with today's consumers who seek both cultural familiarity and modern convenience - reinforcing the emotional connection between food, identity, and wellness.

Similarly, LUKA Makhana flavours are crafted to appeal to diverse taste preferences - from mild, herby notes to bold, spicy blends - enabling consumers to enjoy clean snacking without compromising flavour satisfaction.

Championing Sustainability & Farmer Empowerment

Beyond nutrition, LUKA is deeply committed to building a more sustainable and resilient food ecosystem. Millets and makhana are climate-smart crops that require significantly less water, fertilizer, and chemical inputs compared to conventional grains. They grow well in arid and semi-arid regions, improve soil health, and contribute to biodiversity - making them ideal crops for India's climate future.

By sourcing directly from farmers and supporting sustainable cultivation practices, LUKA contributes to rural livelihoods, agricultural resilience, and long-term food security. Each product purchased becomes not only a personal health choice but also a planet-positive decision that supports India's farming communities and environmental well-being.

“Our responsibility as a brand extends beyond our products,” added the spokesperson.“We are building a future where Indian farmers thrive, natural resources are protected, and consumers enjoy food that is good for both the body and the planet. This Republic Day, LUKA proudly stands for health, sustainability, and national progress.”

Aligning with India's Millet Movement & National Wellness Goals

India's renewed focus on millets as part of national nutrition programs, agricultural reforms, and sustainable food systems - reinforced by global recognition from international institutions - reflects the country's commitment to building long-term health and food resilience. LUKA aligns strongly with this vision by actively promoting millet awareness, nutrition education, and consumer engagement through campaigns, digital initiatives, school programs, and partnerships with wellness experts.

Through these efforts, LUKA is helping bridge the gap between ancient food wisdom and modern lifestyle needs - ensuring that future generations grow up with stronger nutritional foundations and healthier eating habits.

Building a Future-Forward Indian Wellness Brand

LUKA is positioning itself not merely as a food brand but as a national wellness movement - one that integrates clean nutrition, cultural pride, sustainability, and modern living into a single lifestyle promise. With premium packaging, transparent sourcing, flavour innovation, and consumer-first design, the brand continues to gain trust among urban millennials, young families, health-conscious professionals, and fitness communities across India.

As the Indian health food market continues to expand rapidly, LUKA is strengthening its leadership in the makhana and millet categories - with plans to expand its product portfolio, deepen farmer partnerships, scale nationwide distribution, and invest in nutrition-led innovation.

“Our long-term vision is simple yet powerful - to make India healthier, one plate and one snack at a time,” the spokesperson concluded.“This Republic Day, we invite every Indian to celebrate freedom, responsibility, and progress by choosing foods that nourish the body, honour the land, and uplift our nation.”

Republic Day Brand Message

“Snack Smart. Snack Indian.”

“Healthy India Starts With You”

About LUKA

LUKA is a premium Indian wellness food brand dedicated to reviving traditional superfoods such as makhana and millets through modern formats, clean ingredients, and flavour innovation. The brand's mission is to inspire healthier lifestyles while supporting sustainable agriculture, farmer empowerment, and responsible nutrition across India.