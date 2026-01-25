Johnson Brunetti To Host Community Screening Of The Psychology Of Retirement Documentary On Feb 19

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 24, 2026 8:06 am - Johnson Brunetti, a local retirement and investment specialist firm, is hosting a free community movie event on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Regal Cinemas, 259 Hartford Avenue, Bellingham, MA, 02019.

Bellingham, MA, Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, January 23, 2026 -- Johnson Brunetti, a local retirement and investment specialist firm, is hosting a free community movie event on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Regal Cinemas, 259 Hartford Avenue, Bellingham, MA, 02019. The evening will feature a special showing of The Psychology of Retirement, an educational film exploring the financial, emotional, and social aspects of retirement.

The movie, with Joel Johnson, co-founder of Johnson Brunetti, serving as one of its executive producers, includes commentary from leading financial thinkers, including Morgan Housel, author of the bestselling book The Psychology of Money, as well as prominent economists and public officials, such as David Walker, former Comptroller General and public trustee for Social Security and Medicare, David Duley in addition to other industry experts.

“As we move into 2026, many people are realizing that retirement planning looks very different than it did even a few years ago,” said David Shapiro, Johnson Brunetti's Regional Director of Wealth.“Market volatility, inflation, and longer life expectancies are creating new challenges, and this film helps people think more clearly about how to adapt-financially and emotionally-to today's realities.”

Again, the free community screening of The Psychology of Retirement will take place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Regal Cinemas in Bellingham, Massachusetts. It's open to individuals nearing retirement or recently retired. This screening offers a unique opportunity to explore the emotional and financial dimensions of retirement in a comfortable and engaging setting.

Johnson Brunetti's licensed fiduciary advisors will introduce the film and explain the role financial planning plays in creating a secure investment portfolio, ensuring the golden years can be enjoyable. Interested attendees will be offered the opportunity to schedule a complimentary one-on-one appointment at one of their local offices throughout the state.

While the event is complimentary and open to the public, seating is limited, and advance registration will be required by calling Johnson Brunetti at 888-406-8122.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit