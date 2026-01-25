Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Rain Likely In Coastal Region, Dry Weather Persists Across State

Karnataka is likely to see rain in parts of coastal and ghat districts on Sunday and Monday, while dry weather continues across most regions. Belagavi recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 11.2°C, with foggy, cold conditions in Bengaluru.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a possibility of rain on Sunday and Monday across the windward taluks of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as well as parts of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

These areas may experience intermittent rainfall, while most other parts of the state are expected to remain dry.

The department noted that overall weather conditions in Karnataka continue to be largely dry.

According to the forecast, dry weather will prevail today across the coastal, northern interior and southern interior regions of the state.

Karnataka has been experiencing dry conditions for the past several days, and similar weather is expected to continue for the next four days.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain prepared for fluctuating temperatures, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.

Belagavi Airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka, with the mercury dipping to 11.2°C.

The drop in temperature reflects the ongoing cold conditions across several districts.

Weather officials have indicated that such low minimum temperatures may persist in parts of the state due to clear skies and dry weather patterns.

Bengaluru is expected to experience foggy and cold weather, especially during the early morning hours.

Doctors have advised people, particularly children and the elderly, to wear warm clothing to avoid health issues linked to cold exposure.

While dry weather will continue in Bengaluru and surrounding districts, residents have been urged to stay cautious during foggy conditions.