Canada Approves Pigs Resistant To Porcine Reproductive And Respiratory Syndrome Viruses For Use In Food And Feed

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Health Canada

OTTAWA, Canada – Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome viruses (PRRSV) are one of the most devastating classes of viruses affecting farmed pigs, representing significant losses for Canada's producers and higher prices at the store for Canadian consumers.

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the completion of independent, comprehensive safety assessments on pigs resistant to PRRSV following applications from Genus PLC and PIC Canada, Ltd., respectively. Health Canada has concluded that foods made from these pigs are as safe and nutritious for people to eat as pork currently available in Canada.

The CFIA has confirmed that these pigs are also safe and effective for use in livestock feeds. Improving resistance to PRRSV in pigs will help farmers avoid illness in their herds from these viruses, reduce antibiotic use, and improve animal welfare, while supporting a more stable, affordable and sustainable food supply.

Genus PLC's PRRSV-resistant pigs are already permitted for food use in the US, Brazil, Colombia and the Dominican Republic. Genus PLC has indicated that even though Canada has approved the sale of PRRSV resistant pigs, the company does not intend to sell these pigs before further regulatory authorisation in other key markets. The company and Health Canada are committed to the highest level of transparency and will communicate to the public when this new technology enters the Canadian market.

While genetically engineered foods are considered as safe and nutritious as conventional foods, the government of Canada recognises that information about genetic engineering is important. That is why we have been working with the Canadian General Standards Board since November on a public review of the National Standard for labelling and advertising of foods that are, and are not, products of genetic engineering. The CFIA uses this Standard to provide its guidance to companies on the labelling of foods.

Quick facts:



In 2024, the swine industry generated over $6.3 billion in farm cash receipts, and Canada produced 2.34 million tonnes of pork and exported 1.45 million tonnes of pork.

As of January 1, 2025, there were 13.9M hogs on 6,885 Canadian farms.

PRRSV infections can cause severe symptoms in pigs like breathing problems, fever, the inability to eat, and can lead to stillborn piglets and death.

There are currently no effective treatments, and vaccination has only been partially effective.

In Canada, food labelling is required when there are well-established health risks or significant changes to the nutritional qualities of the food. For example, an allergen in a food must be labelled to alert consumers of the risk.

Because Health Canada found no health and safety concerns, no special labelling is required for foods from these PRRSV-resistant pigs. In addition to the assessments noted above, in December 2025, the New Substances program–jointly administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada and Health Canada–determined that environmental and human health risks from indirect exposure to these pigs is no different from pigs currently available in Canada.

The post Canada approves pigs resistant to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome viruses for use in food and feed appeared first on Caribbean News Global.