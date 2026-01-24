Republic Day In Kashmir: Drones, Cctvs, Checkpoints Tightened

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)As preparations enter the final phase, Kashmir is gearing up for Republic Day celebrations under a comprehensive and tightly coordinated security framework, with authorities encouraging public participation across the Valley.

Security has been further tightened with forces carrying out extensive area domination and sanitisation operations, officials said.

A senior security official said that security has been beefed up across all 20 districts of J&K, with particular focus on border areas. He said sensitive locations in Kashmir have witnessed enhanced security measures, including road blockades, vehicle checks, security cordons, and search operations.

The official said there is extensive deployment of police and paramilitary forces along the International Border and the Line of Control. Senior officers, he said, have reviewed security arrangements in sensitive border areas to ensure effective coordination among various agencies.

To further strengthen security, advanced surveillance systems, including drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras, have been deployed to monitor event venues and surrounding areas. Additional checkpoints have been established in Srinagar and other district headquarters, particularly at key entry points.

“Random vehicle checks and frisking operations are being conducted to prevent the movement of subversive elements,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Republic Day function at M A Stadium, where he will take the salute. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest at the event.

Other ministers will oversee Republic Day functions in different districts across the Union Territory. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the Republic Day event in Srinagar and take the salute there.

Authorities said the comprehensive security arrangements are aimed at ensuring peaceful celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir

Full Dress Rehearsals

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi said elaborate multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and smooth Republic Day celebrations. He said the security deployment involves the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with central paramilitary forces, creating a layered security grid at all venues.

As part of the extensive preparations for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Full Dress Rehearsal functions were held across the Kashmir Division on Saturday, featuring a vibrant preview of the grandeur and patriotic fervour that will mark the national festival on January 26.

The rehearsals featured an impressive March Past by several contingents and captivating cultural presentations by students and troupes that underscored the values of patriotism, discipline and national integration that Republic Day represents.