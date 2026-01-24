403
Moh: Robotic Surgery, Pillar Of Surgical Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Saturday that robotic surgery has become a cornerstone of the surgical development system in Kuwait, given the improved control it offers, particularly in complex surgeries and oncology procedures.
This came in a speech he delivered at the opening of the 21st Surgeons' Conference, held concurrently with the 10th Conference of the Kuwait Surgeons Association under the theme "Innovation, Precision, and Multidisciplinary Care in Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery," which runs for three days.
The conference is considered one of the most prominent scientific conferences in the field of surgery and among the oldest medical conferences in the country across all specialties, Dr. Al-Awadhi said
The conference brings together an elite group of experts from Kuwait and abroad, with the participation of healthcare professionals, surgeons, and resident doctors, he added.
The Ministry of Health continues its efforts to support and develop advanced surgical services through the qualification and training of national cadres.
The objective of this scientific and technological advancement is to improve patients' quality of life, noting that the ministry seeks to provide precise, safe, and fast recovery healthcare based on best global practices and the latest medical innovations, Dr. Al-Awadhi explained.
For his part, Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee Dr. Mousa Khorsheed said that the conference addresses key topics, most notably gastrointestinal surgery with the participation of a group of specialized doctors from various countries around the world.
The conference discusses the latest methods for diagnosing benign and malignant diseases, as well as modern treatment approaches, he noted.
Furthermore, the conference includes several workshops, among them robotic surgery procedures held at Farwaniya Hospital, in addition to two workshops at the Faculty of Medicine to train 35 trainee doctors, Dr. Khorsheed said.
He praised the role of the Ministry of Health in supporting such conferences over the past years, as well as its support for scientists and researchers in the healthcare field.
The conference continues to be held for the 21st year as part of a continuous and distinguished academic journey. (end)
