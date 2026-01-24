Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Talks In Abu Dhabi Were Constructive

Zelensky: Talks In Abu Dhabi Were Constructive


2026-01-24 03:16:55

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described on Saturday the ceasefire negotiations between his country and Russia, mediated by the United States and held in Abu Dhabi, as constructive, Azernews reports.

Writing on X, Zelensky remarked that the parties discussed conditions needed to end the conflict. He hailed the fact that all sides agreed to resume the talks, possibly next week. He added that the military experts involved in the negotiations mapped out the list of issues to be discussed at the next meeting.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to provide his country with more military assistance after Russia again targeted its energy infrastructure. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that Moscow's troops struck a plant that produces long-range drones in an attack it described as retaliatory.

MENAFN24012026000195011045ID1110645357



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search