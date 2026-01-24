Zelensky: Talks In Abu Dhabi Were Constructive
Writing on X, Zelensky remarked that the parties discussed conditions needed to end the conflict. He hailed the fact that all sides agreed to resume the talks, possibly next week. He added that the military experts involved in the negotiations mapped out the list of issues to be discussed at the next meeting.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to provide his country with more military assistance after Russia again targeted its energy infrastructure. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that Moscow's troops struck a plant that produces long-range drones in an attack it described as retaliatory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment