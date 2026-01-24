Trump Names 'Secret Weapon' Used In Venezuela
In an exclusive interview published by The New York Post (NYP) on Saturday, Trump explained that, thanks to the Discombobulator, the Venezuelan army "never got their rockets off.
They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us."
Furthermore, Trump claimed that his administration has "a great relationship" with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez, who served as vice president under Nicolas Maduro, whom the US arrested during the operation. "She's been terrific," Trump said.
