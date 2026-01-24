Russian Attack Leaves Slavutych Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said this following an energy coordination meeting chaired by the prime minister.

"I would like to separately address the situation in Slavutych. As a result of the enemy attack, the city was completely de-energized. At present, electricity supply is being restored and outage schedules have been introduced. Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power," he wrote.

Kalashnyk said that special attention was paid to supporting people.

"In the region, 495 points of invincibility have been set up, with an additional 11 tents operated by the State Emergency Service. In Fastiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Vasylkiv, Vyshneve, Bucha, Irpin, and Borodianka, 19 railcars of invincibility are operating, with more to be deployed later in Bila Tserkva. In Irpin, Ukrzaliznytsia's kitchen train is operating; in Brovary, the charitable food truck 'Iskra Dobra' and local kitchens are working, thanks to which we provide hot meals daily to about 25,000 people," the statement said.

The regional governor noted that emergency power outages are in effect in the Kyiv region due to the impact of enemy strikes on energy infrastructure and difficult weather conditions. Part of the population remains temporarily without electricity.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said earlier that as part of efforts to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes, the government was focusing on buildings where heat supply has not been restored for a long time, as well as on assisting people with limited mobility.