Blocking Ukraine's EU Accession, Orban Is Committing Crime Against Hungary Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"When Viktor Orban says that he will not allow Ukraine to join the EU for the next 100 years, he is not really talking to the Ukrainian state. First and foremost, he is telling this to ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. This sounds like a Freudian slip, with a reference to the peace treaty signed more than 100 years ago that was tragic for Hungarians. This is the height of your cynicism," Sybiha wrote, addressing Orban.

The minister stressed that "someone has to say this harsh truth." "Viktor Orban and his team do not care about the well-being and security of Hungarians living in Ukraine. Orban simply wants to keep them as hostages to his geopolitical adventures and to continue laundering money through various foreign schemes and foundations-to build yet another football stadium or a new private zoo with zebras," he said.

At the same time, Sybiha stressed that "by blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU, Viktor Orban is committing yet another crime against the Hungarian people and Hungary itself."

The minister noted that "it is obvious that the European Union is an area of peace," and that "Ukraine's accession to the EU would bring peace closer and guarantee security and prosperity for all of Europe and for the entire Hungarian nation."

"But this is not what Putin wants," Sybiha said. "He wants the war to continue. By blocking Ukraine's EU membership, Orban is fulfilling Putin's wishes. At the same time, Orban is blocking the restoration of peace in Europe and turning Hungary into an accomplice of the Kremlin regime. Today, Orban is acting not even like Miklos Horthy, but like Hitler's henchman Ferenc Szalasi. This is a lesson from World War II."

Sybiha to Orban: When Ukraine joins EU, we will frame your lies in Verkhovna Rada

Sybiha stressed that "Hungary does not deserve to once again find itself on the wrong side of history-as an accomplice of a new form of inhuman ideology represented by the Putin regime."

At the same time, addressing Orban, he added: "As for the elections, you should not be afraid of Ukraine. You should be afraid of the Hungarian people, who are tired of your lies, your kleptocracy, and your hatred."

Earlier, Orban said he was confident that no Hungarian parliament would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU in the next 100 years.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Hungary on April 12. According to the latest polls, Hungary's main opposition party, Tisza, has increased its lead over Orban's ruling Fidesz party.