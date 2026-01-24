Naftogaz Increases Electricity Imports From Europe To Stabilize Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

"The volumes of imported electricity now cover over 50% of the needs of all group enterprises, as provided for by the government resolution. The corresponding amount of electricity has been released for household consumers," Koretskyi said.

He added that Naftogaz was coordinating its actions with the government to stabilize the energy system as quickly as possible after Russian attacks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, due to a significant capacity deficit, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult, although a trend toward partial stabilization has emerged.