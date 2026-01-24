Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Naftogaz Increases Electricity Imports From Europe To Stabilize Ukraine's Energy System

2026-01-24 03:16:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, CEO of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

"The volumes of imported electricity now cover over 50% of the needs of all group enterprises, as provided for by the government resolution. The corresponding amount of electricity has been released for household consumers," Koretskyi said.

He added that Naftogaz was coordinating its actions with the government to stabilize the energy system as quickly as possible after Russian attacks.

Read also: Russians strike Naftogaz facilities over past week – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported earlier, due to a significant capacity deficit, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult, although a trend toward partial stabilization has emerged.

MENAFN24012026000193011044ID1110645345



UkrinForm

