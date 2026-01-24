Naftogaz Increases Electricity Imports From Europe To Stabilize Ukraine's Energy System
"The volumes of imported electricity now cover over 50% of the needs of all group enterprises, as provided for by the government resolution. The corresponding amount of electricity has been released for household consumers," Koretskyi said.
He added that Naftogaz was coordinating its actions with the government to stabilize the energy system as quickly as possible after Russian attacks.Read also: Russians strike Naftogaz facilities over past week – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported earlier, due to a significant capacity deficit, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult, although a trend toward partial stabilization has emerged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment