Kyiv Fully Restores Water Supply After Overnight Russian Attack
"At 17:50, water supply to the Pecherskyi district and the entire city was fully restored," the statement reads.
According to the company, specialists have restored water supply to nearly the entire right-bank part of the city. However, reduced water pressure is still being observed in the Pecherskyi district.
"The city's water supply system will be operating normally in full shortly," Kyivvodokanal added.Read also: Overnight attack on Kyiv: 600 buildings in Troieshchyna left without heat, water, electricity
The company also stressed that water may not immediately reach the upper floors of high-rise buildings, as this depends on the operation of booster pumps, which do not work in the absence of electricity. Therefore, residents on the top floors may experience temporary water shortages, even if service has been restored in the district.
