Tourist Tax Revenue In Ukraine Grows By Over Third In 2025
"Last year, tourist tax revenues increased by more than a third. In January-December 2025, local budgets received UAH 359 million in tourist tax. This is UAH 86 million (31.5%) more than in 2024," the statement said.Read also: Nearly 60% of Ukrainians use digital government services, most often through Diia
Among the leaders in tourist tax revenue were Kyiv with UAH 70.6 million, Lviv region with UAH 63.1 million, Ivano-Frankivsk region with UAH 46.2 million, and Zakarpattia region with UAH 31.9 million.
Legal entities paid nearly UAH 200 million in tourist tax last year, up 34.7% compared to 2024, while individuals paid UAH 159 million, an increase of 27.6%.
Tourist tax revenue in the first 11 months of 2025 amounted to almost UAH 340 million. In total, UAH 273 million was collected in 2024.
