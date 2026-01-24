Transport Minister Urges Coordination With Municipalities To Organize Transport, Traffic

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra) - Minister of Transport Nidal Katamine emphasized Saturday the ministry's commitment, through the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC), to enhancing the public transport system and improving service quality, highlighting the importance of coordination with municipalities to better organize transport and traffic management.During a field tour of three main stations in Karak, Katamine reviewed public transport operations and measures to raise service standards for citizens. He noted ongoing studies across governorates to optimize transport routes, organize networks scientifically, and ensure improved safety and service levels.The minister said the public transport organization is being implemented in phases. The first phase covers regular transport routes between Amman and four governorates Irbid, Jerash, Karak, and Salt while the second phase, currently in preparation, will deploy 180 buses to expand connectivity between governorates and districts according to actual demand.Plans are also underway to regulate bus stops at the northern gate of Mutah University, including installing shelters to protect students from weather conditions, funded by the Karak governorate budget. Seventeen shelters will be installed along the Amman–Karak route, financed by LTRC.Accompanying the minister were Ministry of Transport Secretary-General Fares Abu Dayyeh and LTRC Director-General Riyad Al-Kharabsheh.During a meeting at the Karak governorate building with Governor Qablan Al-Sharif, MPs Mohammad Al-Bustanji and Khaled Al-Masamra, Council Chairman Ismat Al-Majali, and other officials and transport operators, Katamine listened to feedback regarding the governorate's transport and traffic needs, assuring that these inputs would inform development plans.Al-Kharabsheh stressed the municipalities' role in transport system improvements, highlighting solutions for private ownership issues, promoting electronic payments, and addressing private vehicle transport challenges.Governor Al-Sharif praised the ministry's efforts, noting transport's critical role in economic activity and daily life.The visit included stops at bus stations near Mutah University, the Karak central departure and arrival hub, and inspections of buses operating on the first phase of the regular intergovernorate transport project, where operators expressed satisfaction with the organization and services provided.