600,000 Children In Gaza Have Been Deprived Of Education For Over 2 Years, Says UNRWA Chief

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra) - Filippo Grandi, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said Saturday that education for Palestinian refugee children has faced increasing attacks over recent years.In a post on X, Grandi noted that more than 600,000 children in Gaza have been deprived of formal education for over two years, living amid trauma and rubble. He stressed that restoring them to a safe learning environment is a top priority for UNRWA, warning that failure to do so would only fuel further despair and radicalization.Currently, 65,000 children are enrolled in UNRWA temporary learning spaces in Gaza, while nearly 300,000 others receive basic reading, writing, and arithmetic lessons through digital platforms.