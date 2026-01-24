Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Children Killed In Israeli Drone Strike Near Gaza Hospital


2026-01-24 03:15:59
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Jan. 24 (Petra) - Two children were killed Saturday evening when an Israeli drone struck the area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Palestinian sources reported that the drone attack targeted the vicinity of the hospital, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza on Saturday to four.

Jordan News Agency

