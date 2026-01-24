Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Wins Top Places In Dubai Aquabike Race

2026-01-24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti national watercraft team achieved outstanding results in the Dubai Aquabike Race, organized by the Dubai International Marine Club on Saturday, with 72 rivals from several countries participating.
Yusuf Alabdelrazzaq came first in the (RA GP1) sitting category to prove his presence and capability of competing at the highest levels.
In the (RA GP4) sitting category, Kuwaiti athletes maintained their outstanding performance by wining top three positions, with Ahmad Al-Khudhari coming first, Shaheen Ramadhan second and Fawaz Al-Mukaimi third, in an achievement that reflects Kuwait's aqua bike sports development.
Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait Sea Sports Club's Water Bike Committee Chief Ibrahim Ramadhan said this accomplishment is the fruit of great efforts exerted by the club's champions.
He commended the Kuwaiti athletes' high competitiveness and determination to make a big achievement during this championship. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

