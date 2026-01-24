US To Gain Sovereignty Over Greenland Areas Where American Bases Are Located: Trump
The United States will gain sovereignty over areas of Greenland where American military bases are located, President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an interview published on Saturday.
Trump has said repeatedly that he wants to acquire Greenland, possibly by purchasing it from Denmark, despite the US ally's repeated insistence that it is not for sale.
On Wednesday, Trump appeared to rule out military force as a means of taking the Arctic island, saying that he had secured a deal with NATO to guarantee US access to Greenland.
