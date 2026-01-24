Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 71,654

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 71,654 martyrs, in addition to 171,391 injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Ministry stated on Saturday that Gaza hospitals received four new martyrs over the past 48 hours, while 12 others were injured by Israeli fire. It added that several victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

The Ministry noted that the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11 has reached 481, with 1,313 injuries recorded, while 713 bodies have been recovered.

It also announced the death of a three-month-old infant due to severe cold at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, bringing the number of child deaths caused by cold weather since the beginning of winter to 10.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza further indicated that 88 martyrs were added to the cumulative death toll after their data were completed and approved by the Martyrs Verification Committee between January 16 and 23.