Italy Protests Release Of Crans-Montana Bar Owner
The court's decision represents a serious insult and further pain for the families of the victims, according to a government statement on Saturday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have therefore called Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado to Rome to discuss the next steps.More More Crans-Montana: bar owner Moretti to be released from custody
This content was published on Jan 24, 2026 Crans-Montana bar owner Moretti to be released after payment of CHF200,000 bail.Read more: Crans-Montana: bar owner Moretti to be released from cu
