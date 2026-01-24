Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Protests Release Of Crans-Montana Bar Owner

2026-01-24 02:07:54
The Italian government is protesting the decision by a Valais court to release the owner of Le Constellation car in Crans-Montana from pre-trial detention. It has summoned the Italian ambassador to Switzerland back to Rome.
The court's decision represents a serious insult and further pain for the families of the victims, according to a government statement on Saturday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have therefore called Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado to Rome to discuss the next steps.

Crans-Montana bar owner Moretti to be released after payment of CHF200,000 bail.

