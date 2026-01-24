Swiss House Committee Rejects Initiative To Simplify Naturalisation
Deutsch
de
Demokratie-Initiative findet bei Nationalratskommission kein Gehör
Original
Read more: Demokratie-Initiative findet bei Nationalratskommission kein G
The House's Political Institutions Committee voted against the popular initiative“In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)” by 17 votes to 8. This was announced by the parliamentary services on Friday. It rejected motions for counter-proposals. The full House of Representatives will now decide.
The initiative demands that the federal government should be responsible for naturalisation legislation rather than the cantons. Applicants should be entitled to naturalisation after just five years of legal residence in the country, regardless of whether they have a permanent residence permit.More More Swiss Abroad Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials respond
This content was published on Oct 29, 2025 How do descendants of Swiss expats prove that they are truly part of Swiss life? Swissinfo asked the immigration authorities.Read more: Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials re
