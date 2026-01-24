Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Swiss House Committee Rejects Initiative To Simplify Naturalisation

2026-01-24 02:07:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The responsible committee in the House of Representatives has rejected a popular initiative that would transfer naturalisation regulations to the federal government and shorten deadlines. This content was published on January 24, 2026 - 12:37
The House's Political Institutions Committee voted against the popular initiative“In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)” by 17 votes to 8. This was announced by the parliamentary services on Friday. It rejected motions for counter-proposals. The full House of Representatives will now decide.

The initiative demands that the federal government should be responsible for naturalisation legislation rather than the cantons. Applicants should be entitled to naturalisation after just five years of legal residence in the country, regardless of whether they have a permanent residence permit.

Swissinfo

