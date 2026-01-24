Egypt, Japan To Co-Chair Environmental Track At UN Water Conference 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Japan have secured the joint chairmanship of the third interactive dialogue track at the United Nations Water Conference 2026, titled“Water for Planet”, Egypt's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said on Saturday.

The ministry said the track will focus on protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, restoring the natural water cycle, and enhancing resilience to climate change and water scarcity, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said the achievement reflects sustained institutional coordination between the water ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He noted that the water ministry led the development of the technical proposals and policy inputs for the track, while the foreign ministry played a key diplomatic role in coordinating with international partners, enabling Egypt to secure the role alongside Japan.

Sewilam added that Egyptian-Japanese cooperation on water and climate issues has evolved into a model partnership, building on previous collaboration during the UN Water Conference 2023. That engagement, he said, underscored the importance of nature-based solutions, green policies and community-based adaptation in addressing global water challenges.

Looking ahead to the 2026 conference, Egypt will continue efforts to strengthen global momentum on water issues, expand international partnerships, mobilise financing, exchange expertise and build capacities to deliver concrete, actionable outcomes in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, the minister said.

The UN Water Conference 2026 will be jointly hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal and is scheduled to take place in the UAE in December 2026, according to the statement.