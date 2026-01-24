403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
West Bank Facing Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since 1967: UNRWA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the West Bank is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis since 1967 Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini as saying that, one year after the start of the Israeli military operation dubbed "Iron Wall," 33,000 people remain forcibly displaced from Palestinian refugee camps in the northern West Bank a post on X platform, Lazzarini stated that the occupied West Bank is witnessing its most severe humanitarian crisis since 1967 as a result of Israeli attacks on refugee camps and the forced displacement of tens of thousands of residents. He added that Israeli occupation forces continue to demolish large areas of the camps, further diminishing the prospects for recovery in these communities noted that UNRWA teams are working on the ground to assist recently displaced Palestinian refugees who have been pushed deeper into poverty, amid a lack of viable alternatives for accessing healthcare, education, and social services. Lazzarini stressed that while UNRWA continues to operate, sustaining its work requires ongoing political and financial support from member states.West Bank crisis UNRWA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment