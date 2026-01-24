Registration Opens For Military And Security Colleges For Secondary School Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Unified Permanent Committee for the Selection of Candidates for Military Officer announced the opening of registration for military and security colleges for holders of the General Secondary Certificate or its equivalent for the academic year 2025-2026, starting from January 25 until March 26, 2026.

The committee outlined the eligibility criteria for applicants to military and security colleges, specifying that applicants must be Qatari nationals, holders of the General Secondary Certificate or its equivalent for 2026, with a minimum score of 70 percent.

Applicants must not be older than 20 years at the time of application, must have a good reputation and conduct, and must not have been previously convicted of a felony or a crime that violates honor or integrity unless fully rehabilitated.

Additional conditions include that applicants must not have been dismissed from public service, a college, or a scientific institute by a final disciplinary ruling. They must not currently be employed by any government or quasi-government entity.

Applicants are also required to pass medical examinations, admission tests, and personal interviews.

The committee reserves the right to add further requirements or tests if deemed necessary.