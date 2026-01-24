Doha Hosts Joint Tactical Exercise Of GCC Security Agencies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Joint Tactical Exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Arabian Gulf Security 4), hosted by the State of Qatar, is set to kick off on Sunday morning.

Participating in this 11-day drill are security apparatuses and forces from the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait, alongside specialized security units from the United States of America, in a scene that reflects security integration, the exchange of expertise, and the elevation of joint readiness levels.

The drill broadly aims to enhance the Gulf security cooperation system and strengthen joint readiness and coordination, in pursuit of keeping pace with the evolving nature of security challenges and bolstering effective and rapid responses to crises and contingencies based on best practices and approved standards.

Overall, the drill comprises over 70 scenarios and 260 hours of extensive field exercises, with the objective of testing operational measures and plans, augmenting them, and merging and sharing expertise and best practices.