61 Killed In Recent Snowfall And Rainfall Across The Country

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Afghanistan's National Disaster Preparedness and Response Authority says that as a result of snowfall and rainfall over the past three days, 61 people have lost their lives and 110 others have been injured across the country.

In a statement released today (Saturday), the authority said that in addition to the casualties, 458 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed in various parts of the country due to the recent snow and rain.

The statement noted that these figures are preliminary.

According to the authority, assessment and evaluation operations by teams in the affected areas are still ongoing, and the number of casualties and damages may change.

The National Disaster Preparedness and Response Authority did not specify which provinces recorded the highest number of casualties.